Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Mark Statehood Days with Achievements and Unity

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh, in Northeast India, celebrates its 38th Statehood Day on the 20th of February. The brief note of thanks comes from Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Under his rule, the region has made significant progress in many areas - a true sign of all-round growth.
Statehood Day is celebrated with joy. "With usual fervor and enthusiasm, we commemorate our Statehood Day today," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. "I humbly recognize the contributions of all in ensuring the remarkable progress of Arunachal Pradesh in various sectors." he added.
One major focus area has been infrastructure enhancement, thanks to Team Arunachal’s efforts. The region focuses on building new roads, bridges, and airports for better connectivity within and beyond its boundaries, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of last-mile development.
But the growth story of Arunachal Pradesh isn't just about the economy. The state has made leaps in areas like tourism and investment, adding to its economic strength. Steps to improve education and health services, seen in the new schools, colleges, and health centers, display a promise to boost the citizens' overall life quality.
"Our joint journey shows a collective push for balanced growth," Chief Minister Khandu noted. "We established a sturdy groundwork for our great State's continual all-round expansion in the future."
Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 38th Statehood Day. Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised everyone's efforts which boosted a sense a teamwork. This team spirit has played a big part in the state's path toward prosperity.
Similarly, On February 20, 1987, Mizoram became India's 23rd state, granting it greater federal autonomy over being a Union Territory. Every year, Mizoram celebrates this momentous time on February 20 as their statehood day. Mizoram's Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati, sent his best wishes to the people on the eve of the 37th statehood day this Monday.
As a part of these celebrations today, there will be a public prayer at Assam Rifles ground. The Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, is set to speak to those assembled, as informed by officers.
The Governor's message underscored the value of recognizing and honoring the diverse customs of various cultures. He urged the residents of Mizoram to take a leaf out of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat's book, by learning and valuing the customs and traditions of other regions.
ALSO WATCH: