Lok Sabha election 2024: Rate fixation and EVM replacement protocol meet held in Bongaigaon District

Bongaigaon: A meeting on fixation of rates of different items to be used in Lok Sabha election, 2024 by contesting candidates in election campaigning was held in the district of Bongaigaon which was convened by District Election Officer, Bongaigaon in the conference hall of the office of the District Commissioner with the political parties on Monday. Rates of pandals and stage, chairs, tables, mike sets, different food items, tarpaulins, lights, generators, flex, banners, placards etc. were fixed with the consent of political parties. The meeting was presided over by Dhrubjyoti Das, District Development Commissioner as well as Nodal officer, Expenditure Monitoring Cell. AGP, BJP, CPM, Congress workers were present in the meeting. All officers of Expenditure Monitoring Cell along with election officer were also present in the meeting. After the rate fixation meeting, EVM replacement protocol briefing to the political parties was done by Bijoy Mazumdar, Technical Director, NIC, Bongaigaon in presence of Dhrubajyoti Das, District Development Commissioner and Navanita Hazarika, Election Officer, Bongaigaon.

Bijoy Mazumdar said that if an EVM is malfunctioning at the time of mock poll, then there is a separate protocol and if it is at the time of actual poll then there is separate protocol of replacement of EVM. Therefore the protocol of replacement of EVM for peaceful election should be done.

