STF of Assam Police Arrested Three for Using Fake Currency Notes in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police seized fake notes with a face value of 8,32,500 cash in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Monday evening. The operation, based on intelligence inputs, took place near the under-construction Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

In addition to the fake currency, the STF also recovered legitimate cash amounting to Rs. 1,28,320 lakh. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the case. The suspects, identified as Sahil Ali, Ajay Vishwakarma, and an unnamed third person, were using their personal vehicle (AS 01 FZ 5890) to transport the counterfeit currency, which has also been confiscated. The police also seized the suspects’ mobile phones.

Also Read: Assam: Women Arrested with Fake Indian Currency Notes (sentinelassam.com)