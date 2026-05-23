Stolen Scorpio Recovered in Imphal After Joint Operation by Dispur and Manipur Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station recovered a stolen Scorpio vehicle during an operation conducted with assistance from Manipur Police. Police stated that the vehicle, bearing registration number AS01BQ7781, was traced and recovered from Imphal following coordinated efforts between the two police units. Officials said necessary verification procedures were carried out after the recovery and the vehicle was being handed back to its rightful owner following due formalities.

Also Read: Youth Arrested in Guwahati With Stolen Scooty, Dispur Police Recover Two-Wheeler