University Grants Commission (UGC) directs HEIs to ensure timely exams, quick issuance of degrees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an advisory to all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), urging them to strictly adhere to academic calendars and ensure the timely conduct of examinations as well as prompt issuance of final degrees and certificates to students.

The Commission expressed concern that several HEIs have been delaying examinations and the release of academic awards, causing significant setbacks to students—particularly affecting their employment prospects and higher education opportunities.

Citing Clause 4.4 of the UGC (Grant of Degrees and Other Awards by Universities) Regulations, 2008, the Commission reiterated that universities must award degrees within 180 days of students becoming eligible. The UGC also highlighted Clause 2.6 of the UGC Guidelines for Students’ Entitlement, 2012, which entitles students to timely examinations, declaration of results as per the academic calendar, and the awarding of degrees within 180 days of result declaration.

The UGC reminded institutions that it holds the authority to take punitive action in cases of non-compliance with these regulations.

It also recalled the Public Notice issued earlier on June 19, 2024, emphasizing the same concerns. The Commission has now reiterated its directive, urging all universities and colleges to strictly follow the regulations and safeguard students’ academic and professional interests.

The advisory has been sent to all vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges across the country.

