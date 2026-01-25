Students submit memorandum opposing liquor outlet in Bhagadattapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kahilipara Students’ Union has strongly opposed the proposed opening of a foreign liquor outlet in Bhagadattapur, a densely populated residential area of the city, and submitted a memorandum to the Kamrup Metropolitan district commissioner seeking withdrawal of the decision.

In a statement, union’s president Rahul Roy and general secretary Niloy Kalita have stated that tenders had been invited for opening new foreign liquor outlets at several locations in Guwahati, including Bhagadattapur in Kahilipara. The union stated that it was firmly against the decision to allow a liquor outlet in a thickly populated residential locality, warning that such a move would adversely affect the existing healthy social environment of the area.

The organization expressed concern that the establishment of a liquor outlet would have a negative impact on the younger generation and the student community residing in the locality. It apprehended that the resulting social disturbances could seriously affect students’ academic pursuits and create an undesirable situation where students would be forced to deal with disorder arising from the presence of a liquor shop.

The students’ body further alleged that certain investors were making persistent efforts to open the liquor outlet at the doorsteps of residents in Bhagadattapur. It maintained that the prospect of a liquor shop operating from morning till night and the disturbances likely to arise from it were unacceptable to both the union and local residents. The organization said it hoped the newly appointed district commissioner would take the issue seriously.

The union also pointed out that Bhagadattapur had gained recognition beyond Assam and India, as it is known as the residence of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Following his passing, the locality had acquired the status of a place of reverence, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad on a daily basis. In such a context, the students’ body said, the opening of a liquor outlet in the area was undesirable and against the sentiments of residents.

