Success Meet celebrates placement season at Assam down town University

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) announced the celebration of the success meet of its students. This event holds a special significance as it provides a platform to celebrate the remarkable success of our placement season (2023–24). The Success Meet 2024 is an occasion to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills displayed by our students during their academic journey at AdtU to achieve successful placements.

During the placement season 2023–24, a total of 74 companies visited for the campus recruitment drive. The organisations made a total of 431 offers to our talented students. The highest package offered was 10 LPA, and five students were offered the opportunity. Furthermore, 11 students received 8 LPA, 19 students received 7 LPA and above, and 25 students received offers ranging from 5 LPA to 6.9 LPA.

Among the prominent companies that visited our campus for the placement drive were Wipro, PwC, TCS, Asian Paints, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Narayana Hospital, Ceasefire Industries Limited, Taj Cement, Marico Limited, ICICI Prudential, SeSTA, and Amrit Cement, to name a few!

”The Success Meet gives us the chance to honour their hard work and dedication. The exceptional placement results are a testament to the quality education and training provided at AdtU, as well as the valuable industry partnerships we have forged,” said Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, Assam down town University in a press release.

