Supreme Court road safety panel reviews Assam’s safety measures

GUWAHATI: Justice (Retd.) Abhay Manohar Sapre, Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, chaired a high-level review meeting on road safety in Assam during his visit to Guwahati on January 11. The meeting, held at a city hotel, reviewed road accident data from the past three years and examined trends in fatalities and enforcement across districts. Senior officials from the Transport Department and Assam Police attended the meeting. Justice Sapre stressed the need for district-specific interventions in accident-prone areas and emphasized strict enforcement of helmet and seat belt laws, stronger road safety enforcement, improved trauma care along highways, student-focused awareness programmes and the use of CSR support. He appreciated the state government’s efforts and urged a data-driven, multi-stakeholder approach to reduce road accident deaths. The Assam government assured that the recommendations would be examined and implemented in a time-bound manner.

