Supreme Court ruling on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET): Centre seeks data of affected teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Education has asked all States, including Assam, and Union Territories to urgently furnish data on the number of teachers likely to be affected by the Supreme Court’s recent judgments mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for continuation and promotion in service. The deadline for submission of data and comments has been fixed as January 16, 2026.

In an official letter issued, Joint Secretary (Institutions & Training) referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment dated September 1, 2025—reiterated on November 17, 2025—which laid down differentiated conditions for in-service teachers recruited prior to the enactment of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

As per the ruling, teachers with less than five years of service remaining as on the date of the judgment may continue in service until superannuation without qualifying TET, though TET will be mandatory for promotion. However, in-service teachers recruited before the RTE Act who has more than five years left before retirement must qualify TET within two years to continue in service, failing which they may face compulsory retirement with terminal benefits. The Court also mandated TET qualification for all aspiring teachers and in-service teachers seeking promotion.

The Ministry said it has received a “large number of representations” from teachers, associations, and Members of Parliament expressing concern over the implications of the judgment. The representations highlight the difficulty and emotional distress for senior teachers nearing retirement, the potential impact on their financial security, and the risk of a shortage of experienced teachers in state education systems.

“To examine the matter in its correct perspective,” the Ministry has directed States and UTs to compile and submit verified data in a prescribed format, detailing the number of teachers likely to be affected. States have also been asked to provide comments on the implications of the judgment and suggest possible pathways for providing relief, after obtaining appropriate legal opinion.

The Ministry has also reminded States and UTs to update their Recruitment Rules in line with the minimum standards prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), noting that compliance has gained urgency in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The letter has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and circulated to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries (Education) of all States and Union Territories.

Also Read: Supreme Court road safety panel reviews Assam’s safety measures