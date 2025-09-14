Tai Ahom youth body protests in Guwahati, demands ST status and autonomous council

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Members of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad (TAYPA), the only youth organization representing the Tai Ahom community, staged a protest in the Chachal area of the city on Saturday, reiterating their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

During the demonstration, TAYPA leaders submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the government to expedite the process of granting the long-pending ST status to the Tai Ahoms. The memorandum also called for the creation of a Tai Ahom Autonomous Council encompassing districts such as Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur, where the community has a significant presence.

In addition, the organization proposed integrating Ahom-dominated areas of Biswanath, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kamrup, and Karbi Anglong into a satellite framework under the council. TAYPA leaders maintained that these measures are essential to ensure socio-economic uplift, cultural preservation, and political representation of the Tai Ahoms.

The protest drew strong participation from both youth and women leaders, signalling deep grassroots mobilization. While the authorities have yet to respond to the demands, TAIPA warned that prolonged government inaction could intensify their agitation.

