Team from Himachal Pradesh visits Assam to study innovative initiatives

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 13-member delegation from Himachal Pradesh's Education Department, led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, visited Guwahati to examine the ambitious and far-reaching initiatives being implemented by the Assam Education Department under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The team, including senior officials from Himachal Pradesh's Education Department, held a detailed meeting with Assam's Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and his team.

During the meeting, officials from Himachal Pradesh provided a comprehensive overview of their educational landscape. They highlighted that the state currently operates 15,156 schools, caters to 75,774 students, and employs 64,756 teachers. This presentation sets the stage for a comparative analysis of the educational strategies employed by both states.

Assam's Education Department officials showcased a series of innovative initiatives aimed at improving educational outcomes. Key programmes included the Education Setu App, which facilitates the online transfer of teachers, and other initiatives like Aarohan, Gunotsav, the Samarth Portal, and Tele Classroom, all designed to enhance the quality of education, particularly in tea garden areas. These efforts have reportedly saved the Assam government Rs 200 crore annually by reducing costs associated with mid-day meals, free textbooks, and uniforms.

The Himachal Pradesh delegation expressed high appreciation for Assam's educational strategies. Minister Thakur praised the online transfer process, noting its effectiveness in streamlining administrative functions and improving resource allocation. He specifically lauded the cost-saving measures achieved through the Education Setu App and other digital initiatives.

Minister Thakur also commended Dr. Ronoj Pegu for his leadership and the significant strides made by Assam's Education Department. Highlighting the similarities between Assam and Himachal Pradesh in various aspects, Thakur expressed admiration for Assam's rich heritage and its effective implementation of the new education policy. He extended an invitation to Dr. Pegu to visit Himachal Pradesh to further this inter-state collaboration.

The Himachal Pradesh delegation included Ashish Buttel, Chief Parliamentary Secretary of the Education Department, Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary of the Education Department, and other senior officials. Their visit marks a significant step towards fostering collaboration and sharing best practices between the two states to enhance the educational frameworks.

This visit underscores the growing emphasis on inter-state cooperation to drive educational reforms, with Assam's model providing valuable insights for Himachal Pradesh. The dialogue between the two states is expected to pave the way for future exchanges and collaborative efforts aimed at enriching the educational experiences of students across India.

