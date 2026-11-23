STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday to invite him to the concluding ceremony of the year-long Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations.

The event is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on November 29, where the Prime Minister will formally hand over the inaugural Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar. Artistes from Assam and Bollywood are expected to pay tribute to the legendary music composer, singer, lyricist and film director on the occasion.

Taking to “X”, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has honoured Sudhakantha in an unprecedented manner — by conferring the Bharat Ratna in 2019, dedicating the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Brahmaputra, and the launch of the centenary celebrations in Guwahati with a special Rs 100 coin.

From Lachit Barphukan to Bhupen Hazarika, he claimed Assam’s icons are being celebrated across Bharat today.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his love for Assam.

The centenary birth anniversary celebration of the “Bard of Assam” began in September 2025, with tributes and cultural events held across Assam, Kolkata, and other cities.

While a commemorative coin of Rs 100 was launched in his name, the Jalukbari memorial was renamed as Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, and a museum at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra was dedicated in his honour.

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