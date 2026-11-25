CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Concerns have mounted over the impact of the ongoing agitation by deficit teachers in Meghalaya on students appearing for examinations, prompting Fr Anthony Kharkongor, Principal of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, to urge the state government and teachers to resolve the deadlock through dialogue.

Speaking on behalf of the school management, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and students, he said the prolonged confrontation had affected students mentally, socially and emotionally, while parents remained anxious about their academic future.

At St Anthony's, around 40 of the 44 deficit teachers remained absent due to the agitation. However, the school continued examinations by assigning invigilation duties to private teachers and non-teaching staff. Fr Anthony said the management had made alternative arrangements to prevent disruption and appreciated teachers who had come forward to collect answer scripts for evaluation.

Acknowledging the grievances of deficit teachers, he stressed that complex institutional issues required patience, mutual respect and constructive engagement. Recalling that previous disputes in the education sector had been resolved through dialogue, he expressed concern that the ongoing confrontation was putting students' academic interests at risk.

Calling for an immediate resumption of negotiations, Fr Anthony said dialogue remained the only way to resolve the impasse. He urged the government and agitating teachers to reach a mutually acceptable settlement, emphasising that students' education, emotional well-being and future should not suffer because of an institutional dispute.

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