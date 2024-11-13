Thieves on the prowl: Two incidents reported in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A parked car was looted near Hanuman Mandir in the Ganeshguri area after thieves broke the window and made off with essentials like cash, mobile phones, and documents. The car belonged to Suzata Das, a resident of Tezpur who had brought her family to Guwahati for medical treatment. Another incident occurred near the Public Health and Engineering Office in the Hengerabari area, where a resident named Hirok Nath had his phone snatched by scooter-borne robbers. These incidents highlight the growing concern of theft and robbery in the city.

Also Read: Assam: Three Vehicle Thieves Arrested in Guwahati City