STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thieves allegedly made off with valuables and donation money worth more than Rs 20 lakh after breaking into Sri Sri Bhadrakaleswari Temple at Jorabat, on the outskirts of Guwahati, in the early hours of Sunday. According to initial reports, the intruders damaged the temple's CCTV cameras and digital video recorder (DVR) before gaining entry through a window. They reportedly targeted the Bhadrakaleswari Temple, along with the Shiva and Hanuman temples within the same premises. The stolen items included the gold-plated eyes of the idol of Goddess Kali, silver anklets, four silver plates, four bowls and five glasses. The thieves also took a silver vessel weighing around five kg from the water outlet of the Shiva idol and a silver snake ornament from the deity's neck. They also stole the temple's donation box. The theft came to light early in the morning when people arrived to clean the temple premises and found the doors open. They informed the priest, following which the incident was reported to the police. Jorabat Police reached the temple and launched an investigation. A forensic team from Guwahati Police also examined the scene for evidence. No arrests had been reported so far.