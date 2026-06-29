Three Arrested as Guwahati Police Bust Counterfeit Currency Racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major counterfeit currency racket operating from Guwahati was unearthed after police arrested three alleged members and seized fake notes, printing equipment and other incriminating materials during a series of raids.

The arrests followed specific intelligence inputs, prompting the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Police District to launch a targeted operation. During the raid, police apprehended Amanush Ali, Rahim Mia and Jeherul Haque, who were allegedly found in possession of counterfeit currency.

Based on information gathered during interrogation, officials subsequently raided a flat near Millennium Garden in North Jalukbari. Police believed the premises had been used as a clandestine unit for printing fake currency.

The search led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of counterfeit Rs 500 notes, printing machines and other equipment suspected to have been used in the production of forged currency. Four four-wheeler vehicles and several mobile phones were also seized from the premises.

Police said the alleged kingpin of the racket, identified as Sahil, escaped before the raid after reportedly learning about the operation. Officals suspected the group had been producing counterfeit notes in Guwahati for a considerable period and distributing them to different parts of the country.

Efforts were continuing to trace the absconding suspect, while police pursued further investigation to uncover the full extent of the network and identify any additional persons involved.

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