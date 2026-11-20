STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested three persons in connection with the alleged assault on an on-duty traffic constable near Khanapara on Tuesday (November 17) night, following the concert of legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses.

The arrested persons were identified as Sushant Acharya and Surchi Acharya, both residents of Shillong, and Guntash Singh, a native of Mohali in Punjab.

The incident took place near Shani Mandir in Khanapara, where traffic constable Tinku Moni Deka was deployed to manage the rush following the concert.

According to reports, Deka was attempting to regulate traffic when a group of pedestrians tried to cross the busy road. While he was clearing an autorickshaw to ease traffic congestion, a woman from the group allegedly approached him and slapped him without provocation. Several other members of the group then joined in the assault.

The group, comprising four to five men and two women, allegedly knocked the constable to the ground and repeatedly assaulted him while he was performing his official duties. The youngsters were reportedly returning from the concert and were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police arrested the three accused after an FIR was registered at Dispur Police Station.