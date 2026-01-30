Three Arrested in Guwahati for Impersonation and Cheating

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon police arrested three persons and recovered cash and a vehicle while cracking a case involving impersonation and cheating in the city. A team from Hatigaon Police Station arrested Abdullah Hussain, 23, of Bhagadattapur, following a reported complaint. Further investigation led to the apprehension of two more accused, identified as Saddam Hussain of Jhagrapar in Dhubri district and Moyan Ali of Gossaigaon. During the operation, the police recovered Rs 36,300 in cash and seized a car bearing registration number AS01PC1382, which was allegedly used in the commission of the offence.

The investigation revealed that the accused had posed as Income Tax officials and forcibly taken two youths from Hotel Seven Heaven to a jewellery shop at Sewali Path in Hatigaon. The victims were compelled to purchase a gold necklace valued at Rs 64,000, while Rs 30,000 was taken in cash and another Rs 30,000 was transferred through an online transaction.

Also Read: DECT Assam Organizes Career Courses Exhibition in Guwahati