Three Arrested in Guwahati with 166 Grams of Suspected Heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), West Guwahati Police District (WGPD), and Gorchuk Police Station arrested three persons and seized 166.05 grams of suspected heroin during an operation at Ahomgaon. The arrested persons were identified as Himmat Khan (30), from Thoubal in Manipur; Md Achauba (35), from Bishnupur in Manipur; and Mannan Ahmed (32), from Hajo. The team recovered the suspected heroin from four soap boxes. It also seized an Alto car bearing registration number AS 01 HC 2899 and three smartphones. Further investigation was underway.

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