Tripura: BSF attack in Ashabari linked to crackdown on cross-border smuggling, says SP

AGARTALA: The recent attack on a Border Security Force (BSF) team in Tripura's Ashabari area was believed to be linked to intensified anti-smuggling operations along the India-Bangladesh border, Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said on November 8.

Speaking to the media, Debbarma said joint teams of the police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and BSF had destroyed at least 1.5 crore ganja plants in Sonamura subdivision over the past year, inflicting estimated losses of Rs 1,000 crore on illegal operators. Security agencies had also seized smuggled goods worth several crores of rupees during the period, he added. He said the enforcement drive had angered those involved in illegal trade. On November 2, BSF personnel intercepted an alleged smuggling attempt along the international border at Ashabari, following which the team came under attack. Three personnel, including an assistant commandant, sustained injuries.

The SP attributed the attack to the losses suffered by smuggling syndicates amid the ongoing crackdown. Police had arrested 21 people, including two key suspects, for their alleged involvement in the incident. A detailed investigation was underway, he said.

Debbarma said Sepahijala district shared around 99 km of international border with Bangladesh, nearly 99 per cent of which was fenced. However, smugglers continued to use different methods to transport cattle, clothes, medicines, essential commodities and contraband across the border.

He added that around 300 families lived outside the barbed-wire fencing along the international boundary. Under the India-Bangladesh agreement, permanent structures could not be built within 150 yards of the zero line, leaving these families outside the fenced area and creating opportunities for smuggling. (Agencies)

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