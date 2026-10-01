Three drug peddlers, two thieves arrested in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In separate operations, a team from Dispur Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Rangki Mili (28) of Simenchapari and Abhijit Mili of Dhakuakhana, at Jayanagar. Police recovered 30 vials of heroin, 10 empty vials and four syringes from their possession.

In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station, acting on intelligence, apprehended drug peddler Bhaben Pegu (24) of Dhemaji. Police seized 19 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 262 grams.

Meanwhile, a separate Basistha Police Station team arrested two alleged thieves, identified as Challammi Pahwa (29) of Jowai and Rakesh Kalita of Boko. During the operation, police recovered and seized three mobile phones and an e-rickshaw battery charger.

Also Read: Suspected Drug Peddler Arrested With 25 Heroin Containers Near Kamakhya Railway Station