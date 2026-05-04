Three from Bihar and Uttarakhand held with suspected opium in six mile hotel raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three persons during a late-night operation at a hotel in the Six Mile area after recovering a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics.

Acting on specific intelligence about an ongoing deal involving banned substances, a team conducted a raid at Room No. 202 of Hotel Himalaya under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station. The operation led to the apprehension of Muntashim Alam, Md. Sameer, both resident of Bihar and Khwaja Arkan from Uttarakhand.

During a detailed search of the room, police recovered two packets containing a light brown substance suspected to be opium, weighing approximately 965 grams. Investigators also seized a portable weighing machine, a roll of cello tape and multiple mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

A Maruti Suzuki Brezza vehicle bearing registration number WB20BN7839, believed to be linked to the operation, was also taken into custody. Officials stated that all three accused, along with the seized materials, were brought to the police station for further legal proceedings. An investigation was underway to determine the source and intended distribution network of the contraband.

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