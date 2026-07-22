Three Women Arrested in Guwahati Raid, 4 kg of Ganja Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at a hideout in Beharbari and arrested three women allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The accused were identified as Jamile Khatun (35) of Dharamsala, Asatun Begum (32) of Kalgachia and Safina Khatun (34) of South Salmara. During the operation, police recovered and seized 4 kg of ganja from their possession. Police initiated legal proceedings against the three accused, while further investigation into the case is underway.

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