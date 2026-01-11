Trade Unions’ convention supports February 12 strike, opposes labour codes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A state-level convention of workers and employees organized by the Joint Committee of Trade Unions demanded the repeal of the four labour codes and declared support for the all-India general strike scheduled for February 12.

The convention criticized the BJP-led NDA government for issuing a notification on November 21, 2025, to enforce the labour codes enacted in 2019 and 2020, despite sustained opposition from workers. Speakers said the consolidation of existing labour laws had weakened protections related to wages, job security, social welfare and workplace safety.

The meeting alleged that the new codes would increase exploitation, erode wages, create job insecurity and restrict workers’ rights to unionize, bargain collectively and strike. It unanimously termed the codes anti-worker and called for their withdrawal.

The convention was inaugurated by newly elected Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) president Sudip Dutta, with several trade union leaders addressing the gathering. It resolved to mobilize support for the February 12 strike in Assam and expressed solidarity with striking 108 emergency service employees.

