Traffic Diversions Announced as Old Saraighat Bridge Shuts for Two-Month Repair Work

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the repair and restoration work on the old Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Assam Police has announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions that will come into effect from 5 am on July 13. The bridge will remain completely closed to all vehicular movement for two months, with the revised traffic regulations initially remaining in force until July 31, after which they will be reviewed.

According to the advisory jointly issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, and the Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, no vehicle will be allowed to use the old Saraighat Bridge during the repair period. Consequently, traffic on the new Saraighat Bridge will operate in both directions. Heavy motor vehicles (HMVs), except passenger buses, travelling between Lower Assam and Upper Assam will be diverted via the Baihata Chariali–Kaliabor Tiniali route. Commercial goods-carrying vehicles will not be permitted to enter or leave Guwahati via the new Saraighat Bridge between 6 am and 10 pm. Meanwhile, light motor vehicles (LMVs) travelling from Lower Assam towards Guwahati and Upper Assam will be diverted to the new bridge instead of the old one. Vehicles travelling from Guwahati towards Kamrup and Lower Assam will continue to use the new Saraighat Bridge as usual.

The police cautioned that the closure is likely to cause traffic congestion in and around Jalukbari and adjoining routes. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes, including the new Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, wherever possible, and airport-bound passengers have been urged to begin their journey well in advance. Authorities have also appealed to motorists to strictly follow lane discipline and avoid overtaking on the new bridge.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate the movement of ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles, parking will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Jalukbari to the new Saraighat Bridge throughout the repair period. Public buses, emergency vehicles and other LMVs, however, will continue to ply via the new Saraighat Bridge.

Also Read: Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge to Remain Closed for Two Months for Major Repair Work