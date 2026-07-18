Traffic Diverted on NH-27 Following Severe Waterlogging at 9 Mile and 10 Mile

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Traffic movement was disrupted on a stretch of National Highway-27 on Friday after severe waterlogging was reported at 9 Mile and 10 Mile, prompting Assam Police to implement immediate traffic diversions.

According to a traffic advisory issued by Assam Police, light motor vehicles (LMVs) travelling towards Guwahati are being diverted at Digaru, while vehicles heading out of the city are being diverted from Koinadhara Point.

Authorities have also advised motorists travelling out of Guwahati to use the Narengi route as an alternative until normal traffic movement is restored.

The diversions were introduced to prevent congestion and ensure the safety of commuters after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on the highway stretch.

Assam Police urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at the diversion points. Motorists have also been advised to follow the prescribed routes and avoid waterlogged stretches to prevent inconvenience.

Traffic authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and normal traffic movement is expected to resume once the water recedes and the affected road becomes safe for vehicular movement.

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