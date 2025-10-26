Traffic restrictions in Guwahati for Chhath Puja from October 27 to 28

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With thousands of devotees expected to gather along the river ghats for the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a series of traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement and public safety. The curbs will be in place from 11 am on October 27 to 11 am on October 28.

During this period, the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles into the city will remain strictly prohibited. Only vehicles carrying Puja materials and devotees will be permitted to ply on MG Road between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice’s Bungalow Point.

Slow-moving vehicles such as handcarts, rickshaws, and pony carts will not be allowed on the route unless used for carrying Puja essentials. Authorities have further clarified that only four-wheelers will be allowed, while parking inside Lachit Ghat will remain completely banned.

For traffic diversion, vehicles moving from Bharalumukh towards Panbazar and Chandmari will be rerouted via Machkhowa along HB Road or AT Road. Those heading to Chandmari must travel through HB Road via NB Hall, while light vehicles from Uzanbazar and Latasil will be required to use designated roads via Lamb Road, FC Road, Tayebulla Point, GNB Road, and NB Hall.

Parking facilities will be available at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road, the MG Road market area, and Sonaram Higher Secondary School Ghat. Meanwhile, major routes including AT Road, MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road must remain unobstructed from 7 am on October 27 until the rituals conclude.

The city administration has urged Puja committees to coordinate parking arrangements and deploy volunteers for effective crowd and vehicle management. Devotees have also been requested to park responsibly and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration of Chhath Puja in the city.

