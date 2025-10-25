Assam: Sonitpur gears up for safe and devotional Chhath Puja celebration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming celebration of Chhath Puja in Sonitpur district was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at the conference hall of the DC's office, Sonitpur.

Chairing the meeting, DC Das emphasized the importance of celebrating the festival with devotion and maintaining its sanctity, while ensuring that no anti-social elements disrupt the occasion. He stressed the need for active volunteer engagement by puja committees, adherence to rules regarding the use and timing of loudspeakers, and effective traffic management to ensure smooth movement for devotees and the general public alike. He also deliberated upon the security arrangements at the ghats during the celebrations to prevent any untoward incidents.

ADC (Magistracy) Twahir Alam briefed the house on the decisions taken in the previous year's meeting and outlined the key guidelines to be followed this year. These included ensuring adequate lighting and barricading near the puja ghats, encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials for decorations, monitoring water levels at designated ghats as per IWD reports, and ensuring coordination between the river police and the municipal authorities. He also informed that the DDMA, Sonitpur, and SDRF would take up necessary safety measures. He reiterated that the bursting of firecrackers was prohibited between 10 pm to 6 am, and that children below 10 years and senior citizens above 65 years must be accompanied by parents or guardians while visiting the puja ghats.

Representatives of various puja committees present in the meeting informed that, as a mark of respect to the recent demise of the beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, this year's Chhath Puja would be observed in a solemn and devotional manner, focusing on the spiritual essence of the occasion while commemorating the artiste.

In his closing remarks, DC Das extended his best wishes to all puja committees for a safe and peaceful celebration and directed that similar preparatory meetings be conducted at the CDC level prior to the puja.

Also Read: Assam: Brisk preparations to facelift ghats ahead of Chhath Puja in Dhubri