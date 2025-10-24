Assam: Brisk preparations to facelift ghats ahead of Chhath Puja in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Dhubri administration, municipal board, town committees, and Dhubri District Chhath Puja Committee are engaged in cleaning up nearly 41 river fronts (ghats) across Dhubri district ahead of the four-day rituals of Chhath Puja beginning from October 25.

The rituals would be performed on the evening of October 27 and in the wee hours of October 28 at the ghats by worshipping the sun setting and rising respectively.

There are 41 ghats in Dhubri district, of which 8 ghats each are in Dhubri and Gauripur town while the rest are located in Golokganj, Agomoni, Chhoto Guma, Halakura, Sahebganj, Bogribari, Sapatgram, Bilasipara, Chapor, Bahalpur, and other places.

Meanwhile, 460 quintals wheat procured from the district administration at controlled rate are being sold at the rate of Rs 21 per kg to the devotees at different places in Dhubri district, one being at the Devnagri ME School premises in Dhubri town.

Talking to The Sentinel, Secretary of Dhubri District Chhath Puja Committee Sanjit Choudhury informed that besides wheat, the committee was also providing other edibles at reasonable prices.

A team comprising Dhubri District Additional District Commissioner Pranjal Kumar Das, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board Dr Debamoy Sanyal, Ward commissioner of Ward No. 1, senior members of the Chhath puja committee, and others inspected the ghats and took stock of the works needed to be done prior to the rituals at the ghats, Choudhury added.

