Tezpur to face NFRSA in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Championship final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tezpur stormed into the final of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Championship upsetting Guwahati in the semi final at ACA stadium on Wednesday. The side will face NFRSA in the final which will kick off on July 5.

NFRSA in the other semi final at the Nehru Stadium defeated Tinsukia by 8 wickets. The star of the match was Karan Mahajan who took 9 wickets in the second innings and finished the game 14-73.

Guwahati was favourite in the semi final but Tezpur, led by Anurag Talukdar who scored an unbeaten ton in the first innings, played good cricket throughout the match and pushed Guwahati out from the competition.

In reply to Guwahati’s 1st innings total 293, Tezpur scored 328-6 in their first innings on Wednesday when the match came to an end. Anurag faced 205 balls to score 156 (no) and there were 15 boundaries and four sixes in his knock. Although they were once 239-5 but 76 runs partnership between Anurag Talukdar and Hirakjyoti Deka (37) on the sixth-wicket ensured Tezpur’s entry in the final.

Meanwhile at the Nehru Stadium, NFRSA started from their overnight score 120-7, were bowled out 145 in their first innings. However Karan Mahajan’s brilliant spell put Tinsuka on the back foot from the very early part of their second innings and finally they bowled out 105. Sanjay Singh (36) was the top scorer in the second innings. NFRSA required 12 runs to win the game in the second innings and they reached the target losing two wickets.

Brief scores: Guwahati vs Tezpur-Guwahati 1st innings 293, Tezpur 328-6 (94 overs), Anurag Talukdar 156 (no), Abhijit Bhadra 58, Hirakjyoti Deka 37. Ayushman Malakar 2-98, Pushparaj Sharma 2-107.

NFRSA vs Tinsukia: Tinsukia 1st innings 51, NFRSA 1st innings 145 (55 overs), Sarupam Purkayastha 47, Abhilash Gogoi 39, Tinsukia 2nd innings 105 (36.5 overs), Sanjay Singh 36, Keshav Deep 20, Karan Maharaj 9-51, NFRSA 2nd innings 12-2 (3.2 overs).

