Training programme undertaken for officials on vote counting duty for Kamrup Metropolitan Election District

Guwahati: The counting of votes in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency for the polling held on May 7, will be conducted on 4 June. The counting of votes for the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District will be held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Center in Guwahati. A training program for the officials involved in the counting process was organised at the Conference and Training Center of the Public Works Department, Dispur.

Training has been provided to counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro observers, officers and employees involved in postal ballot counting, tabulation and compilation. The training will continue till June 1 and will be held in the auditorium of the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District in future.

