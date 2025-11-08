Zubeen Garg’s Death: Tarsame Mittal Questioned for Hours, Says "Will Cooperate with SIT"

On asking about the interrogation, Mittal asserts his full cooperation with the SIT. While speaking to media persons, he said, “I have provided all the necessary information to the SIT.” On asked if he would appear again, Mittal stated, “If the SIT calls me again, I will cooperate and appear once more,” before leaving the premises. However, he refrained from making any statement regarding Siddharth Sharma, assuring the police are looking into the matter.

According to the reports, Mittal started managing Zubeen Garg in 2002 and joined as his official manager in 2006-07. He further moved to Mumbai in 2014 to operate his own managing company, TM Management. Mittal appointed Siddharth Sharma to oversee Garg’s initiatives in 2014. Sharma ultimately became Garg’s manager, a position he retained until his arrest and judicial imprisonment