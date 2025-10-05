Transport Department observes ‘Special Service Month’ in honour of Gandhi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In honour of Mahatma Gandhi, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Office (DTO) has announced the observance of October as a “Special Service Month” dedicated to national service. The initiative, undertaken by the Transport Department under the supervision of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Gautam Das, aims to pay tribute to Gandhi’s legacy and promote road safety through efficient public service.

Mahatma Gandhi’s vision and sacrifice paved the way for India’s independence and its emergence as the world’s largest democracy. In recognition of his contributions, the Transport Department has dedicated this month to serving the public and ensuring safe and responsible road practices. Drawing inspiration from Gandhi’s timeless message, “Work is Worship,” the initiative seeks to address public grievances related to vehicle document renewals and promote compliance with transport regulations.

Senior transport officials have appealed to all vehicle owners and drivers to thoroughly check the technical fitness of their vehicles and ensure that all related documents — including registration, insurance, fitness certificates, and road tax — are up to date. They emphasized that a vehicle can only be considered safe and legal when both its mechanical condition and documentation are in proper order.

Under this month-long programme, owners of private, commercial, multinational, and construction vehicles are urged to visit the District Transport Office in the metropolitan area to update their documents and clear any pending vehicle taxes or arrears. The department has appealed to all motorists to actively participate in this initiative and become partners in promoting safe and responsible road travel throughout October.

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Udalguri with solemnity and call for Non-Violence

Also Watch: