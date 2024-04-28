Tribute paid to CRPF personnel killed in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A tribute was paid to martyr Sub-Inspector Nashiruddin Sarkar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Manipur, by 128 Battalion CRPF at Guwahati Airport on Saturday. Eminent persons from the North East Zone, the CRPF, as well as state authorities, were present at the event to pay last respects to the departed soldier. Danesh Rana, IPS, IG, NES, Vimal Kumar Bisht, IG, NEZ, and other senior officers of NEZ, NES, Range Guwahati, and commandants of 128 and 175 CRPF were present. From the state side, M.S. Manivannan, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Assam, and Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, IGP Assam Police, were also present.

Saheed Nashiruddin Sarkar, a sub-inspector in the CRPF, was deployed with his platoon at the 2nd IRB, Narasena Outpost, Moirang, owing to the prevailing security problems in the state of Manipur. On the intervening nights of April 26 and 27, the platoon post came under heavy fire from unknown militants. The militants resorted to firing from automatic weapons at the sentry after throwing grenades into the camp. A heavy exchange of fire was witnessed, and the platoon component of Bravo Company, 128 CRPF, responded with fire and repelled the attack. However, during the exchange of fire, Sub-Inspector Nashiruddin Sarkar and Havildar Arup Saini sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at RIMS Hospital, Imphal. Post Commander Inspector Jadab Das and Constable Aftab Ul-Hussain were also wounded during the incident and are hospitalised at RIMS, Imphal.

Saheed Sub-Inspector Nashiruddin Sarkar was enlisted in the CRPF as a constable in 1991 and had served in all the security theatres of the country. A cordial soldier, he is a native of Kokrajhar, Assam, who later relocated to Bonbaria, Barpeta. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

It is our humble prayer that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace, and strength be upon the family he left behind!

Also READ: Assam: 30 Bn CRPF observes 56th Raising Day in Sonitpur district (sentinelassam.com)