TTMS 2026 launched; New norms for teacher postings announced

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has issued guidelines for the transfer and posting of teachers across the state. The authorities formally launched the 2026 version of the Assam Teacher Transfer Management System (TTMS) on February 11 and reopened the online transfer portal — hrmsassam.in. They have introduced a comprehensive set of updated transfer guidelines aimed at ensuring transparency, equity and rationalization in teacher postings.

According to the teacher transfer and posting guidelines, male teachers must complete a minimum of seven years of continuous service in the same district to apply for a transfer. Female teachers must complete five years of continuous service in the same district. Differently abled teachers will be eligible after completing two years of service, with preference granted based on the percentage of disability. Differently abled female teachers will receive preference over differently abled male teachers.

Female teachers who complete five years in the same location will receive preference over similarly placed male teachers. Teachers serving beyond the minimum required years will receive higher preference based on length of service. Widow female teachers will receive priority. Female teachers suffering from critical diseases — or whose family members are critically ill — will receive preference. Authorities will prioritize female teachers serving in remote areas. In spouse-ground transfers involving government employee spouses, authorities will favour female teachers. Senior teachers will receive preference over junior teachers based on service seniority, followed by age seniority.

The guidelines further state that authorities may consider teachers serving in difficult or remote areas for long durations even if they have not completed the minimum service years. The State Level Committee (SLC) may review serious medical cases involving the teacher, spouse or children. Teachers facing language or medium mismatch cases may apply without fulfilling the minimum service requirements. After a transfer, a teacher will not be eligible for another transfer for a minimum of two years. Authorities will not place applicants under rationalization until they finally dispose of their transfer applications.

To maintain academic balance, authorities will consider a Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) of 40:1 at the secondary level subject-wise and district-wise. Authorities will not transfer single-subject teachers in Upper Primary (Science, Mathematics, Hindi and Classical subjects) if such transfers affect academic balance. In-charge Principals or Head Teachers cannot be transferred without prior approval. Authorities will generally not transfer Tea-Tribe teachers serving in Tea Garden areas except under exceptional administrative circumstances.

Under the inter-district transfer category, authorities will allow transfers only from low PTR districts to high PTR districts. They will not permit transfers from high PTR to low PTR districts.

Moreover, if candidates are found equally eligible, authorities will conduct the selection through a transparent lottery system. All applications will undergo automated validation through the TTMS portal before final approval to ensure accuracy and compliance with the guidelines.

Also Read: Assam Government clears CAS promotion for 419 teachers and librarians