Two arrested for selling stolen motorcycles; separate operation recovers stolen scooty

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station, acting on specific intelligence inputs, apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in the sale of stolen motorcycles. The accused were identified as 24-year-old Rittik Ahmed of Nalbari and 28-year-old Faruk Hussain of Ghagrapar. During the operation, police recovered a Honda Activa fitted with a fake number plate, along with a Vivo mobile handset believed to be linked to the illegal network. In a separate incident, a Latasil Police Station team recovered a stolen scooty at B Borooah Road and returned it to its rightful owner after completing due verification. The two-wheeler had earlier been reported stolen from Maligaon. Police traced the vehicle during routine checks and confirmed the ownership before handing it back to the complainant.

