Police Continue Crackdown on Stolen Motorcycles in South Salmara

Mankachar: The South Salmara Police have continued their ongoing drive against vehicle theft, recovering two stolen motorcycles during an operation carried out late last night. The operation was conducted based on secret information received under GD entry number 07.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge of South Salmara Police Station and Circle Inspector J.S. Khubung launched a search in the Airmari Char and Muthakhowa Part-I village areas. During the raid, the team successfully recovered two stolen motorcycles.

Moreover, Hero Honda Splendor (registration number AS 13K 1781) and a TVS motorcycle without a registration number were seized during the Operation. Both vehicles were brought to the police station for further verification.