Two-Day Orientation Programme for Assam MLAs Begins in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-day orientation programme for the members of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), with a special focus on newly elected MLAs, commenced on Saturday at the Gopinath Bordoloi Auditorium of the ALA Secretariat.

The programme, organised by the ALA in collaboration with Rudra Public Relations, was inaugurated by Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Speaker expressed hope that the orientation programme would enable the newly elected MLAs to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the functioning, procedures, and practices of the Legislative Assembly. He said this knowledge would help them become more effective public representatives and better fulfil the aspirations of the people of their respective constituencies as well as the State.

Recalling that he had organised a similar orientation programme after assuming office as Speaker in 2016, Ranjit Kumar Dass said that he had once again initiated the programme immediately after taking charge as Speaker. He urged all legislators to actively participate in the two-day programme and make full use of the training sessions to be conducted by nine distinguished resource persons covering various aspects of legislative functioning.

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika attended the event as the chief guest, while Member of Parliament and Lok Sabha Panel of Chairpersons member Dilip Saikia was the guest of honour. Minister Neelima Devi and former Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin were also present.

Assembly Secretary (In-charge) Rajiv Bhattacharya delivered the welcome address and explained the objectives and significance of the orientation programme.

The resource persons for the programme include former Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Dr. Numal Momin; Chancellor Dr. Samudra Gupta Kashyap of Nagaland University; Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam Dr. J.B. Ekka; retired Professor of Economics from Cotton University Gautam Majumdar; noted environmentalist Rituraj Phukan; Secretary of the Finance Department Dilip Bora; Professor and Director of the School of Social Sciences at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Dr. Joydeep Baruah; and senior journalist Bhupendra Nath Bhattacharyya. The two-day programme aims to familiarise legislators with Assembly procedures, legislative practices, and their constitutional responsibilities, enabling them to discharge their duties more effectively.

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