Two youths arrested for painting Sonam Wangchuk mural in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested two youths after they painted a portrait of Sonam Wangchuk on a public wall at Tribeni Path near Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium without prior permission. The artwork, painted on a public wall, attracted public attention before police conducted a late-night operation and arrested the two youths, identified as Nukul Mili from Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singh from Dakhingaon, Kahilipara, for allegedly defacing public property.

Police said the youths painted the mural without obtaining prior approval from the government or the district administration, thereby violating the state’s directive banning paintings, graffiti and other artwork on public structures without permission. Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said the youths were not associated with any organisation. Following the intervention, police took both youths into custody and brought them to Dispur Police Station, where a case was registered against them. The officer also said a similar incident had occurred on Friday, for which a case had been registered at Basistha Police Station. “We have identified the persons, and action will be taken against them. After interrogation, they will be released,” he said.

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