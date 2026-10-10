Assam Rifles defuse 27 IEDs during operation in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 9: The Assam Rifles and Indian Army bomb disposal teams detected and safely neutralised 27 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a 48-hour intelligence-led operation along an 8-km route in Manipur's Kamjong district.

The security forces also arrested three militants belonging to different banned outfits and apprehended a drug peddler in separate operations, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles and Indian Army bomb disposal teams detected and safely neutralised the 27 IEDs along the Shangkhalok-Pilong route in the hilly Kamjong district.

The timely operation thwarted attempts to disrupt peace and security in the area and ensured the safe movement of local border communities, the spokesman said, adding that the IEDs had been concealed among bushes along the hill route.

He said that sniffer dogs were also deployed during the operation, while specialised electronic devices were used to detect the explosive devices and facilitate their safe neutralisation.

Meanwhile, security forces have arrested three militants belonging to different banned outfits and apprehended a suspected drug peddler in separate operations in Manipur.

The drug peddler was allegedly carrying brown sugar concealed in 60 soap cases, weighing a total of 785 grams. The arrested drug peddler was identified as Ngamkhojang Kipgen, 35, a resident of Tuidam village in Churachandpur district.

The three arrested militants belong to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). They were arrested in separate operations in Imphal East district, officials said. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam Rifles seize contraband worth Rs 2.86 crore in Mizoram