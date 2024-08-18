ULFA-I Bomb Threat Case: Special Investigation Team Formed in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Under the direction of the DGP, Guwahati police have registered four cases in Dispur, Panbazar, Paltan Bazaar, and Satgaon Police Station in connection with the suspicious objects found in the city during the celebration of the 78th Independence Day. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to oversee the probe, and the SIT will be led by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Prateek Thube. Regarding the incident, the crime branch collected CCTV footage.

