Assam: Unidentified body recovered from Azara near Guwahati Airport

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An unidentified body was recovered from Azara on Wednesday. The body was said to be that of a youth and was found at Bangara Dangor Koitaxidhi, near the Guwahati Airport.

Local police arrived at the location, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem. The identity and cause of death are yet to be understood, and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Earlier, a sudden discovery took the local people of South Salmara by shock. The local people of the region discovered a dead body. The incident took place in the morning hours of Saturday.

According to local sources, a dead body was spotted in the waters of the Brahmaputra River on Saturday morning. The locals spotted the same at the ferry ghat located in the Dutiya Khanda (Pukamari) which is in the Maharir Char locality on the banks of the Brahmaputra. A notable number of local people use this ghat for daily commute. The body was found floating in the waters of the river.

The local people spotted the dead body in a plastic bag with the head out of the bag. This discovery triggered a sensation among the local people, resulting in the gathering of a large number of people. They informed the South Salmara Police Station about this discovery.

A team from the South Salmara Police Station arrived at the location soon afterwards. They took steps to recover the dead body from the water and thereafter sent the dead body for post-mortem. The post-mortem procedure for the dead body is to be carried out at Dhubri. However, the key problem regarding this development is that the identity of the dead body was not discovered. Local police have initiated an investigation into the matter to unearth the identity as well as the causes leading to the death.

A day back, another unidentified body of a youth was found in the Fancy Bazar locality, triggering concerns among residents. The incident took place in Laxmi Gali in the Gellapatti area of Fancy Bazar. Bloodstains were found on the door of the building owner, identified as one SK Patodia. The identity of the victim, as well as the conditions leading to his death, are yet to be uncovered as the police continue their investigation into the incident.

