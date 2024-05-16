Assam: Body found under mysterious circumstances in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Gaurisagar Pavojan village under Joysagar Police Station in Sivasagar district after a body of a married young man was found in his residence. The victim’s body was found lying in the front room of his residence on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Pulin Kalita, alias, Tapan Kalita. According to report, the victim’s wife and eldest daughter tried to wake him up in the morning but found him dead. Having heard the news of his death, the neighbours rushed to the scene and informed Joysagar police.

Locals and family members alleged that the incident was a pre-planned murder. Last night, he returned home from his daily work and had dinner and went to bed at night. The local also alleged that the victim’s wife, Chimpi Kalita had illegal relationships with many men.

According to the family and locals, Chimpi Kalita had fled with other men seven times but her husband Pulin Kalita alias Tapan Kalita brought her back home for the sake of her two young daughters.

There were also disputes between the husband and wife for these reasons. Local people suspected that the victim’s wife, Chimpi Kalita killed her husband in connivance with her boyfriend. The victim’s body was sent to the Sibsagar Civil Hospital for postmortem. The victim’s wife, Chimpi Kalita was arrested for questioning on the basis of a complaint filed by family members. Only the police investigation and post-mortem report will reveal whether Pulin, alias, Tapan Kalita was actually murdered or not.

