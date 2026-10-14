Assam Rifles organises event on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Gauhati University

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organised an event on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Gauhati University on Monday in the presence of the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, stated a press release. The programme was conducted under Namo Matribhumi Ke Antargat – Rashtriya Suraksha Evam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah being observed from October 7 to 14.

The event commenced with the welcome of the Governor by Brigadier Nishant Chandel, Deputy Inspector General, 21 Sector Assam Rifles, followed by a weapon display with the aim of motivating and inspiring young people to join the Armed Forces and stay away from drugs. A short film on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Namo Matribhumi was screened, followed by the Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge, wherein participants committed to building a drug-free society.

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