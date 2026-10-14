Assam News

Assam Rifles organises event on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Gauhati University

Assam Rifles organised an event on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Gauhati University on Monday in the presence of the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, stated a press release.
Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
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JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organised an event on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Gauhati University on Monday in the presence of the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, stated a press release. The programme was conducted under Namo Matribhumi Ke Antargat – Rashtriya Suraksha Evam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah being observed from October 7 to 14.

The event commenced with the welcome of the Governor by Brigadier Nishant Chandel, Deputy Inspector General, 21 Sector Assam Rifles, followed by a weapon display with the aim of motivating and inspiring young people to join the Armed Forces and stay away from drugs. A short film on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Namo Matribhumi was screened, followed by the Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge, wherein participants committed to building a drug-free society.

Also Read: Gauhati University NSS cell organizes ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’

Assam Rifles
Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
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