University Grants Commission nod for Assamese department in Assam University 

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The University Grants Commission has approved the introduction of the Assamese Department in the Assam University. Further, two Chairs after the name of legendary Assamese litterateurs Laxminath Bezbaruah and Padmanath Gohain would also be inducted in the Central University of Silchar.

Earlier, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leadership in a press meet in Guwahati on Monday said that during their meeting with the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the latter had apprised them about the introduction of the Assamese Department in Assam University.

The source in the Assam University said that though the demand for introducing the Assamese Department at the main campus in Silchar was long pending, things started to roll in the recent past. Though the Assam University had an Assamese Department in its Diphu campus, the same was not introduced in Silchar campus assuming that student intake would not suffice to run a full-fledged department. However recently, the Higher Education Secretary of the State Government asked the University authority to expedite the matter. Following this, the Academic Council of the Assam University took a resolution that they would definitely introduce the Assamese Department if the required fund was allocated. Sources said that the State Government then took up the issue with the Centre resulting in a virtual meeting between the UGC and the Assam University authority in the last week of October.

“We have been informed that the UGC has granted approval for the introduction of the Assamese Department and setting up of two Chairs after the names of two eminent Assamese litterateurs in the first week of November. However, we are yet to receive formal papers from them,” the sources in condition of anonymity, said.

Presently, not a single college in the Barak Valley has an Assamese Department. Though the GC College has a full-fledged Assamese Department, it has recently been upgraded as a state university.

Also Read: 54 private universities, including 1 from Assam, receive University Grants Commission (UGC) notice