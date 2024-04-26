Vaccination drive of Haj pilgrims from April 27 to May 2

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The district- and subdivision-wise vaccination drive of Haj pilgrims under the Joint State Haj Committee, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, etc., will be from April 27 to May 2, 2024. The Joint State Haj Committee has informed the media of this.

The vaccination camp for as many as 352 pilgrims hailing from Kamrup and Kamrup (M) of Assam; the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya; and Dipamur of Nagaland will be at Haji Mushafirkhana, Islampur, Guwahati, on April 29. As many as 126 pilgrims from Darrang-Udalguri will attend their vaccination camp at the Mangaldai District Library on April 28. One hundred fifty-nine pilgrims from Nagaon will attend the camp at Madani Hall on April 30, 118 pilgrims from Hojai and Karbi Anglong will attend the camp at Markajul Maruf on April 28, and 56 pilgrims from Sonitpur and Biswanath will attend their camp on April 28 at Tezpur Musafirkhana Idgah Maidan. 95 pilgrims from Morigaon will attend the camp on April 28 at Morigaon Civil Hospital. 184 pilgrims from Barpeta and Bajali will attend their camp on April 28 at Hazrat Omar Academy in Howli. While 129 pilgrims from Goalpara will attend the camp on April 27 at the Goalpara Nursing Training Centre, 97 pilgrims from Nalbari and Baksa will attend their camp on April 28 at Nalbari Town Muktab, 72 pilgrims from Rangiya will attend their camp on April 29 at Rangia Model Hospital, 86 pilgrims from Bongaigaon and Chirang will attend their camp on April 28 at Bongaigaon PHC, 128 pilgrims from Dhubri will attend their camp on April 28 at Bidyapara Masjid, 84 pilgrims from Bilasipara will attend their camp on April 28 at Bilasipara Jame Masjid, 28 pilgrims from Kokrajhar will attend their camp on April 28 at Joypur ME Madrassa, 70 pilgrims from South Salmara will have their camp on April 28 at Hatsingimari Haji Musafirkhana, 26 pilgrims from the West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills of Meghalaya will have their camp on April 28 at District Markaz Masjid, 95 pilgrims from Lakhimpur will have their camp on April 27 at Lakhim Markaz Academy, 39 pilgrims from Dibrugarh will have their camp on April 28 at Garham Bazar Idgah Maidan, 38 pilgrims from Tinsukia in Assam and Namsai from Arunachal Pradesh will attend their camp on April 30 at the Jyuti Hotel in Tinsukia, 31 pilgrims from Golaghat will attend their camp on April 27 at Langar Shah Bhawan at Chandmari in Golaghat, 144 pilgrims from Sivasagar will attend their camp on April 27 at Sivasagar Deeini Madrassa, 21 pilgrims from Charaideo will attend their camp on April 29 at Sonari Town Urban PHC, 73 pilgrims from Jorhat will attend their camp on April 27 at Jorhat Central Club, 530 pilgrims from Cachar will attend their camp on April 27 at Markaj Bhawan Ghonaila at Malugram in Silchar, 296 pilgrims from Karinganj will attend their camp on May 2 at Kanishail Markaj, 67 pilgrims from Patharkandi will attend their camp on April 27 at Kabarband ME Madrassa, 111 pilgrims from Kalain will attend their camp on April 27 at Kalain Senior Madrassa, 382 pilgrims from Hailakandi will attend their camp on April 27 at the Community and Cultural Centre in Hailakandi, 133 pilgrims from Badarpur will attend their camp on April 27 at Deurail Title Madrassa, and 73 pilgrims from Asimganj will attend their camp on April 27 at Asimia ME School.

