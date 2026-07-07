JAMUGURIHAT: 134 Ecological Task Force organises Plantation Drive at Bhalukmari

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JAMUGURIHAT: Continuing the celebrations of Van Mahotsav Week, the 134 Ecological Task Force organised a community plantation drive and sapling distribution programme at Bhalukmari village, an important elephant corridor of Balipara reserve forest on Monday. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation of villagers, including men, women, and youngsters, reflecting a shared commitment to environmental conservation. During the programme, participants were sensitised to the vital role of trees in maintaining ecological balance, preserving biodiversity, and combating climate change.

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