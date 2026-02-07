Vande Bharat Sleeper Express receives overwhelming appreciation from passengers

GUWAHATI: The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express operating on the Kamakhya – Howrah route has been receiving an enthusiastic response from passengers, who have expressed high levels of satisfaction and happiness while travelling on the service. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on January 17, 2026 marking a historic moment in the modernization of Indian Railways. Commuters have widely appreciated the modern design, enhanced comfort, superior riding experience, and improved onboard amenities, making their journey more pleasant and memorable.

Introduced as a major step towards transforming long-distance rail travel, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to providing world-class travel facilities. Passengers travelling between Kamakhya and Howrah have highlighted the train’s smooth operation, cleanliness, advanced safety features and sleeper-class comfort as key factors contributing to their positive travel experience.

Passengers have particularly appreciated the newly introduced premium bed roll provided for the first time in this train with blanket covers featuring Sanganeri print, which are comfortable, hygienic and aesthetically pleasing. Passengers have also highly appreciated the punctuality of the train which has achieved 100% punctuality since its regular run. Notably the train is consistently achieving zero complains on the Rail Madad platform since the last few days. Even though there were a few complains relating to catering services in the initial days however, after prompt corrective measures were taken, no further complaints have been reported. Passengers are now widely appreciating the improved quality and taste of food served onboard.

Additionally, the cleanliness of vestibule toilets has been highly appreciated by passengers and all hospitality staff deployed on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express are being systematically trained to ensure courteous and efficient handling of passengers.

The launch underscores the Government of India’s vision of providing faster, safer and more comfortable rail travel while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth. With its growing popularity and positive passenger feedback, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Kamakhya–Howrah route stands as a symbol of innovation, excellence and the future of long-distance rail, a press release stated.

