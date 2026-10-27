Vigyaan Aalaap to Host State-Level Science Quiz in Guwahati on November 7

GUWAHATI: Vigyaan Aalaap, a science popularisation initiative with the motto "We Talk Science", will organise an all-Assam Science Quiz Competition at B. Borooah College in Guwahati on November 7.

The competition aims to promote scientific curiosity, critical thinking and awareness among students and young people. Participants will compete in teams of two, with total cash prizes of Rs 25,000, along with trophies and certificates.

Interested participants from across Assam can register by 5 pm on November 5. For registration and further details, they can contact +91-9706847075, a press release said.

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