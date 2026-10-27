Assam Records 406% Jump in Conviction Rate, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major development, the conviction rate of Assam has recorded a massive jump of 406.2 per cent in the past more than five years.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the conviction rate spiked from 6.1 per cent in 2021 to 30.88 per cent up to September 2026 - a 406.2 per cent rise.

He attributed the increase to improved investigations, effective prosecution and greater accountability.

The Chief Minister highlighted the year-on-year rise and linked the improvement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He described the progress as a step towards strengthening accountability and ensuring justice.

Figures shared by the Chief Minister showed that Assam's conviction rate stood at 6.1 per cent in 2021 before rising to 13.5 per cent in 2022, 16.4 per cent in 2023, 22.6 per cent in 2024 and 25.8 per cent in 2025. The rate reached 30.88 per cent in 2026 up to September.

"Stronger investigations. Effective prosecution. Greater accountability," he wrote, reiterating the government's commitment to upholding the law and delivering justice.

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